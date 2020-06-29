Roblox celebrates Pride Month

Roblox is a platform that brings people together from all over the world. Regardless of age, race, religion or in fact anything that can be used to separate humanity into groups Roblox is there to remove all barriers between people.

During Pride Month the Roblox Blog has focussed on a few of the LGBT+ individuals who help to make Roblox the amazing place it has become. The blog asks the same questions of each contributor and it’s heartwarming to see how Roblox has given people the confidence to accept who they really are.

You can find a few highlights below. If you want to read the full post head over to the Roblox Blog page.

Kijineko – Creator and Player

Best part of the community: “Any LGBT+ creator has the chance to build an audience through their work on Roblox. That kind of support is much needed for some, which is why I’m so happy to see people devote their creative effort toward the platform.”

x_o – Developer at Team Rudimentality

How Roblox has helped you: “Many of the creators I looked up to and friends I made are LGBTQ+ and had a huge impact in helping me realize my identity and giving me the confidence to come out as trans! As someone who grew up fairly sheltered as a child it was incredible to be able to meet and connect with people who were supportive and who I could relate to.”

coefficients – Developer Communications at Roblox

Most exciting Roblox genre: ” I’m a big fan of fast-paced gameplay, so action and adventure games and first-person shooters are what really draw my attention and keep me entertained. With that being said, I love to see the passion that players have for roleplay games. I spent a good amount of my childhood playing roleplay games and it’s awesome to see the outlet that Roblox provides for them.”

mithryx – Visual Designer at Roblox

Best part of the community: “I love that Roblox has something for everyone. When I was younger, a lot of video games were made just for boys or just for girls. As a boy, I would be afraid that my friends would make fun of me for playing a “girl” game or choose a female character. The Roblox community unites people from different walks of life. Anyone can play!”

The post signs off with the following:

“To our LGBT+ members, please know that you are welcome and valued on Roblox. By playing, by creating, by coming together, and by expressing yourselves and your individualities, you make our community a better place to be.

Happy Pride Month!”