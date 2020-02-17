Will there be a Cold Feet series 10?

Cold Feet concludes its ninth series tonight and the question fans have been wondering is if the award-winning drama will return for series 10. The good news is that the gang are set to come back for more but the bad news is that it looks like we’re in for a few years wait.

The series first launched in 1997 and successfully aired on ITV for five series. It returned in 2016 for a further four, critically acclaimed, series and is now taking a break from our TV screens. Creator Mike Bullen, the cast, producers and ITV all felt the time was right to rest the drama before embarking on a tenth series, allowing time to pass before exploring the characters and their stories at a later stage.

Mike said:

“We feel we’ve explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we’ve told thus far and the issues they’ll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood. We’re looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age…”

James, Hermione, Robert, Fay and John said:

“The Cold Feet team have proved that life never stops being funny, challenging and bitter sweet. So, although the show will take a well earned break, we all look forward, when the time is right, to returning to warm the nation’s hearts once again”

Kenton Allen, Executive Producer said:

“We’re so proud to have brought Cold Feet back for four amazing series and are now taking a well earned holiday and saying au-revoir and definitely not farewell to a much loved series that has defined generations of ITV viewers.”

Written and created by Mike Bullen, Cold Feet stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson as Adam, Karen, David, Jenny and Pete. Supporting cast include Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford) and Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford).

Cold Feet is produced by Big Talk and distributed internationally by ITV Studios.