White House Farm episode 6 preview

White House Farm has one more episode to go and we’re not sure we can wait a week!

If you want to avoid spoilers for White House Farm, stop reading now.

Episode 5 of the factual drama saw a vital witness come forward, confirming Stan (Mark Addy) and Mick’s (Scott Reid) suspicions. Despite the new evidence though, Taff (Stephen Graham) remained unconvinced.

Regardless of the conflict, the police were forced to question what they thought they knew. After reviewing the evidence, they decided to pursue the case against Jeremy (Freddie Fox) but do they have enough to nail him for the crime?

Next week sees the show come to an end but we’re not sure how it’s going to end. Will Jeremy get away with his crimes or will justice prevail?

The synopsis for episode 6 is:

The evidence is interrogated as Jeremy’s trial begins, with dramatic and conflicting witness testimony being given before the jury and the packed public gallery. The jury must now give their verdict on what really happened that night at White House Farm.

