White House Farm episode 5 preview

White House Farm only has two episodes left to air but there’s plenty of twists and turns still to come.

If you want to avoid spoilers for White House Farm, stop reading now.

The funerals of the victims took place in episode 4 and all eyes were still on Jeremy (Freddie Fox) as the main suspect in the murders. He of course put on a good show of being a grieving family member and whilst some were convinced, not everyone was.

Stan (Mark Addy) continued to try and find evidence linking Jeremy to the murders and all was looking lost until a vital witness came forward. Could that person hold the key to Stan finally pinning the murders on Jeremy?

The synopsis for episode 5 is:

With the testimony of a vital witness confirming some of Stan and Mick’s suspicions, Taff still remains unconvinced. But the police are now forced to question what they thought they knew previously, and pursue the case against Jeremy.

White House Farm continues at 9pm Wednesday on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: