White House Farm episode 4 preview

We’re half way through White House Farm and we’re still as gripped as we were during the first episode.

If you want to avoid spoilers for White House Farm, stop reading now.

During episode 3 Stan (Mark Addy) and Mick (Scott Reid) felt as though they were shoring up the evidence against Jeremy (Freddie Fox) following a vital discovery at White House Farm by the family.

Jeremy meanwhile found tension increasing with his girlfriend Julie (Alexa Davies) when his friend Brett (Alfie Allen) arrived from New Zealand. Ann (Gemma Whelan) became increasingly more suspicious of Jeremy’s behaviour due to his handling of the family estate.

Elsewhere Stan raced against time before the bodies were released for cremation, worried that evidence would be lost forever.

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

The funerals approach, and without the answers he needs and still more questions being thrown up from White House Farm, Stan’s efforts remain fruitless. As all looks lost for Stan and Mick solving the case, until a vital witness comes forward.

White House Farm continues at 9pm Wednesday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: