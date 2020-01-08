White House Farm episode 2 preview

Factual drama White House Farm has just aired its first episode and there’s plenty to think about.

The six-part drama takes a fresh look at a night in August 1985 when five members of the Caffell family were murdered. The first episode saw police from Chelmsford alerted to the murder by local farmer Jeremy Bamber (Freddie Fox), the son of the family murdered.

DS Stan Jones (Mark Addy) was unconvinced that the mother of the family murdered everyone due to her mental health problems. That brought conflict with his superior officer Taff (Stephen Graham) who warned him to toe the line as he’d been chosen as the family’s liaison.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

Stan and his number two Mick Clark speak to Jeremy and relatives of the murdered family, but their picture of what really happened that night at White House Farm remains inconclusive. The twins’ father Colin Caffell is devastated by his loss, and is initially comforted by Jeremy.

Post-mortem examinations reveal nothing to contradict the murder-suicide theory.

Meanwhile, relative Ann Eaton cannot believe Sheila was responsible, and discusses her growing suspicions with her brother David Boutflour. They raise their concerns with Taff, who dismisses them angrily.

White House Farm continues at 9pm Wednesday on ITV.