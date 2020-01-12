Watch: The Script release music video for new single Run Through Walls

The Script have released the music video for their new single Run Through Walls.
Taken from their number one album Sunsets & Full Moons, the song has already had 4 million streams and been picked as a fan favourite. Watch the video below:
Run Through Walls captures the strident melodies and heartfelt emotions that have come to be hallmarks of The Script’s arena-filling sound.
“This one’s a hyper-personal song,” explained frontman Danny O’Donoghue in Apple Music’s Editors’ Notes. “Earlier this year, I lost my mum. She passed away on the 8th of February. We buried her on Valentine’s Day, the same day we buried my father, 12 years to the day. I guess the comparisons are eerie, but when you’re going through a very rough time like that, there’s only one thing that’ll get you through that, and that’s your friends and family. I know now who my friends are, and I now know what the importance of life is; everything came into very sharp focus. It’s an open love letter to those people who go above and beyond for people who are in need.”
In February The Script will kick off their latest headline tour which spans the UK, Ireland and Europe.
The dates are:
February
20th – UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21st – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
22nd – UK, Manchester, Arena
24th – UK, Bournemouth, International Centre
25th – UK, Brighton, Centre
26th – UK, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
28th – UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena
29th – UK, London, The O2
March
3rd – UK, Belfast, SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
5th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
6th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)
7th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)
9th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10th – UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12th – UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
13th – UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena
14th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
16th – Germany, Cologne, Palladium
17th – Denmark, Copenhagen, TAP1
19th – Belgium, Brussels, Forest National
20th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
21st – Netherland, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
May
23rd – Portugal, Porto, North Music Festival
June
19th – UK, Newmarket, Racecourses
20th –Netherlands, Groningen, Stadspark Live
23rd – Ireland, Cork, Irish Independent Park
26th – Netherlands, Brouwersdam, Concert At Sea
27th – Denmark, Thisted, Thy Rock Festival
July
9th – Italy, Pistoia, Blues Festival
10th – Italy, Milan, Summer Festival
11th – Switzerland, Pratteln, Z7 Summer Nights Open Air
17th – UK, Edinburgh, Castle
Any remaining tickets are available from https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-script and https://www.thescriptmusic.com.