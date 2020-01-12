Watch: The Script release music video for new single Run Through Walls

The Script have released the music video for their new single Run Through Walls.

Taken from their number one album Sunsets & Full Moons, the song has already had 4 million streams and been picked as a fan favourite. Watch the video below:

Run Through Walls captures the strident melodies and heartfelt emotions that have come to be hallmarks of The Script’s arena-filling sound.

“This one’s a hyper-personal song,” explained frontman Danny O’Donoghue in Apple Music’s Editors’ Notes. “Earlier this year, I lost my mum. She passed away on the 8th of February. We buried her on Valentine’s Day, the same day we buried my father, 12 years to the day. I guess the comparisons are eerie, but when you’re going through a very rough time like that, there’s only one thing that’ll get you through that, and that’s your friends and family. I know now who my friends are, and I now know what the importance of life is; everything came into very sharp focus. It’s an open love letter to those people who go above and beyond for people who are in need.”

In February The Script will kick off their latest headline tour which spans the UK, Ireland and Europe.

The dates are:

February

20th – UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21st – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

22nd – UK, Manchester, Arena

24th – UK, Bournemouth, International Centre

25th – UK, Brighton, Centre

26th – UK, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

28th – UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena

29th – UK, London, The O2

March

3rd – UK, Belfast, SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

5th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

6th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

7th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

9th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10th – UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12th – UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

13th – UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

14th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16th – Germany, Cologne, Palladium

17th – Denmark, Copenhagen, TAP1

19th – Belgium, Brussels, Forest National

20th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

21st – Netherland, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

May

23rd – Portugal, Porto, North Music Festival

June

19th – UK, Newmarket, Racecourses

20th –Netherlands, Groningen, Stadspark Live

23rd – Ireland, Cork, Irish Independent Park

26th – Netherlands, Brouwersdam, Concert At Sea

27th – Denmark, Thisted, Thy Rock Festival

July

9th – Italy, Pistoia, Blues Festival

10th – Italy, Milan, Summer Festival

11th – Switzerland, Pratteln, Z7 Summer Nights Open Air

17th – UK, Edinburgh, Castle

Any remaining tickets are available from https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-script and https://www.thescriptmusic.com.