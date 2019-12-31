Watch the BBC New Years Eve 2019 Fireworks from 11.55pm tonight

The end of 2019 and another decade is almost upon us but it wouldn’t be a New Year celebration without the magnificent BBC Fireworks would it?

Well you can watch the display live here from 11.55pm tonight. Just bookmark this page and come back nearer the time to see all of the action. Use the player below to tune in:

As Big Ben strikes midnight later this evening, the BBC will be bringing in the New Year live from the Embankment with London’s famous fireworks – one of the most spectacular firework displays to be seen anywhere in the world. The celebrations continue along the Thames with a rendition of Auld Lang Syne – the perfect start to 2020.

Craig David will be performing either side of the fireworks. He will be kicking things off with his legendary band on stage at London’s Central Hall Westminster.

There’ll be a break in the set for the fireworks at 11.55pm before Craig continues his set at 12.10am until 1am.

Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live will be co-hosted by presenter, radio DJ and I’m A Celebrity 2019 finalist, Roman Kemp. It will begin on BBC One tonight at 10.35pm until 11.55pm followed by the New Year’s Eve Fireworks from 11.55pm until 12.10am.