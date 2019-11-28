War of the Worlds to air on FOX in 2020

The 8-part modern day reimagining of War of the Worlds is coming to FOX in early 2020.

The series stars Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Adel Bencherif, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan, Stéphane Caillard and Guillaume Gouix. It has been created by Howard Overman, based on the classic H.G. Wells novel and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning team, Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy.

A bold interpretation set in modern-day Europe, this contemporary thriller shows mankind all but wiped out in a devastating alien attack, and explores the fallout of those struggling to survive.

When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with bated breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, civilisation is all but wiped out by an alien invasion; pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

As aliens hunt and kill those left alive, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction? This is a story of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances – but they are more than just victims in a brutal war. For, as we will come to realise, the aliens’ savage attack on earth is not arbitrary: its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.

Howard Overman, Executive Producer and Writer, commented: “Our epic reimagining of War of the Worlds will have viewers gripped. Cinematic, full of mystery and intrigue, at its core our story is about humanity. If aliens attacked tomorrow and life as we know it was destroyed, how would we cope? What would it tell us about each other, and more importantly, about ourselves?”

The series is a CANAL+ Creation Originale and an original regional scripted commission for FNG, Europe & Africa. It will premiere on CANAL+ in France and will be broadcast on FOX in more than 50 countries across Europe & Africa.