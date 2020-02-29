Walter Presents: Thou Shalt Not Kill series 2 to air on More4 from March

Walter Presents is bringing series 2 of the hit Italian series Thou Shalt Not Kill to More4 from Friday 20th March 2020.

The series stars Miriam Leone, Matteo Martari, Thomas Trabacchi and Davide Iacopin, and was created by Claudio Corbucci, Giuseppe Gagliardi. Fans can expect to see the return of moody detective Valeria (Miriam Leone) as she faces even darker crimes across Turin while struggling to solve her own family’s mystery.

When the lifeless body of Susanna Bianco is found, the suspicions immediately fall on her husband, who has previously been accused of violence against his wife. But Valeria’s intuition tells her that not all is what it seems. Whilst helping the police to find the answers, Valeria is forced to confront her own demons and solve the most pressing and distressing mystery of all: her father’s death.

Only her mother, Lucia, holds the key to the truth. But Lucia has disappeared, likely kidnapped, and with pressures from her work and her family life building up, will Valeria be able to keep her head before it all comes crashing down?

Star Miriam Leone, Aa former Miss Italy and popular morning TV presenter, was recently nominated for the Best Actress Silver Ribbon in Italy, said to be the oldest film award in Europe.

Walter Presents: Thou Shalt Not Kill series 2 will air on More4 starting on Friday 20th March 2020. The full boxset will be available on Walter Presents via All 4 after the first episode airs. Preview the series with our gallery below: