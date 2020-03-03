Walter Presents: The Teacher season 2 coming to All 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing the second season of The Teacher to All 4 on 20th March 2020.

The series stars Maciej Stuhr, Eliza Rycembel and Zofia Wichłacz. It was created by Lukasz Palkowski and Maciej Bochniak.

After the murders in Dobrowice were solved, teacher Pawel thought he was out of the woods. But someone knew what he was hiding, and now he is being blackmailed to take up a new job. New school, new secrets.

Paweł Zawadzk is forced to go undercover in an elite high school in Wroclaw. A few days after he joins, a tragic event takes place at the school, leaving no soul unaffected. As he begins to investigate, Paweł discovers that the school’s prestigious facade may be a deceptive illusion…

For this is no ordinary school, and these are not ordinary students – a murderous game is being played and the new teacher has no choice but to face their demons head on.

The Teacher won best fictional series at the Polish Film Awards, and broke ratings records when it first aired on the Polish channel NC+/CANAL+.

Walter Presents: The Teacher will be available as a full boxset to stream exclusively on All 4 from 20th March. Preview the series with our gallery below: