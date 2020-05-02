Walter Presents: The Swingers season 4 coming to All 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing season 4 of The Swingers to All 4 on 15th May 2020.

The series stars Bracha van Doesburgh, Daan Schuurmans, Anna Drijver, Benja Bruining, and Tibor Lukács.

The fourth instalment of the nail-biting Dutch drama returns to see Eva escaping from the troublesome neighbourhood in a desperate attempt to keep from having to return her adoptive daughter to her biological father.

Trying to stay ahead of the authorities, Eva flees to Sardinia with the aid of an intriguing stranger named Olivier and his seductive partner Victoria. They help her settle down and become her neighbours on the island.

She starts to build a life again for her and Roosje, but soon enough it turns out her new home is not the safe-haven she hoped it would be. Back home in Holland, Peter is released from hospital only to find his wife and daughter missing.

At the first clue that Eva and Roosje might be in Sardinia, Peter jumps on the next plane, not knowing that it might already be too late to protect them from harm…

The hit Dutch series stars Daan Schuurmans and Bracha van Doesburgh who are married in real life and play husband and wife lead roles of Peter and Eva.

Walter Presents: The Swingers season 4 arrives on All 4 on 15th May 2020. Preview the series with our gallery below: