Walter Presents: The Passenger coming to More4 in January

French psychological crime thriller The Passenger is coming to More4 courtesy of Walter Presents in January 2020.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jean-Christophe Grangé, the series stars Raphaëlle Agogué and Jean-Hugues Anglade. It is created by Jérôme Cornuau and Jean-Christophe Grangé and features 6 episodes.

The naked body of a man wearing a bull’s head is discovered at the Gare de Bordeaux-St-Jean: the work of a sophisticated and perverse serial killer and the first of a string of harrowing slaughters emulating stories from Greek mythology. Captain Anaïs Châtelet is the first detective on the scene.

It transpires another man has been found wandering along the road at night, drenched in blood, clutching a hammer and suffering from acute trauma-induced memory loss – could he be their prime suspect? He is taken to the Pierre Janet hospital and is under the care of forensic psychiatrist Matthias Freire.

Anais and Matthias team up to solve the case, which they are sure is linked to a disturbing large-scale corporate cover up. But their partnership is short-lived and the tables suddenly turn when a shocking discovery puts Matthias in the frame and the mysteries of his past catch up with him.

Walter Presents: The Passenger will have a full run on More4 starting 17th January at 10pm. The whole series will also be available on Walter Presents via All 4.