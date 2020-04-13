Walter Presents: The Other Mother on Channel 4 in May

Twisted French psychological thriller The Other Mother is coming to Channel 4 courtesy of Walter Presents.

Created by Véronique Lecharpy, Toma De Matteis and Pascal Elbé, the series stars Anne Charrier, Pascal Elbé and Sophie Quinton. The series is about a young boy who claims that his mother isn’t his real mother. Despite being urged by a child psychologist to take up the case, the police face a tough choice; risk allowing the boy to stay with the wrong parents, or trust the word of a child and ruin a family’s life forever?

When three-year-old Malone insists that his mummy is not his mummy, child psychologist Vasile believes him. Police captain Marianne, however, is much more sceptical and is already occupied solving a serious robbery in which millions of euros have been stolen and two fugitives are still at large.

But they are running out of time; Malone’s memories are fading fast and if his story is not just child’s play, it would be criminal to ignore it. Can you trust a young child with an overly active imagination?

Or could this be a sophisticated case of kidnapping? Forced together by the case, Vasile and Marianne embark on a passionate affair, further complicating two investigations that could be more intertwined than they appear…

Pascal Elbé, who plays Detective Papy, starred alongside Alexandra Lamy in Harlan Coben’s No Second Chance while Anne Charrier is critically acclaimed in France, winning the Best Actress award at the Festival de la Fiction TV and best supporting actress at the Olympus Film Festival.

Walter Presents: The Other Mother premieres at 11pm on Sunday 3rd May on Channel 4. The full boxset will be available on Walter Presents via All 4 immediately after transmission of first episode. Preview the series with our gallery below: