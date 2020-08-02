Walter Presents: The Lawyer season 2 launches on Channel 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing season 2 of The Lawyer to Channel 4 and All 4 this week.

The smash hit series is back for an even more explosive second season as young solicitor Frank attempts to move on from discovering who murdered his parents, but is haunted by his own conscience at another death…

The Swedish series is created by Karin Gidfors and Charlotte Lesche. It stars Alexander Karim, Malin Buska, Thomas Bo Larsen and Nicolaj Kopernikus.

After locking up Waldman and his daughter Therese, Frank and his adoptive sister Sara think that they have escaped harm’s way. Frank is now a proud father and happily settled with Patricia, although still wracked with guilt over planting drugs in Therese’s bag.

But when new information crops up in the case surrounding Therese’s suicide, Frank must confront his old enemy Waldman, forcing the two to now work together against a force of even greater evil. Frank and Sara find themselves yet again entangled in the depths of the rotten Danish law system…

Walter Presents: The Lawyer season 2 premieres on Channel 4 at 11pm on 9th August. The full series will be available as a boxset on All 4 on Friday 7th August. Preview the show with our gallery below: