Walter Presents: The Adulterer season 3 on Channel 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing season 3 of The Adulterer to Channel 4 and All 4 on 26th July 2020.

The 10-part season stars Sylvia Hoeks, Kees Prins and Guido Pollemans. It was created by Frank Ketelaar.

The Adulterer was Walter Presents’ highest-streaming series of 2019. Season 3 picks up two years on from the end of season 2. Willem and Iris can finally settle down. But in a relationship that started with adultery, can the course of true love ever run smooth?

Couwenberg is finally where he belongs, in prison, but he’s only been convicted for blackmail. Willem finds this difficult to accept considering Couwenberg’s attempt on Willem’s life and everything else he’s had to suffer at the hands of his former client. At least now he’s free to marry Iris and they can build a new life together.

However, wedded bliss doesn’t last long when a mysterious attractive woman called Anna appears on the scene bearing an equally large grudge against his old enemy. Despite Iris’ objections, Willem simply can’t leave the past behind him and agrees to join forces with Anna to go in search of justice.

The Adulterer was a huge success in its home country garnering a number of awards including Best TV Drama at the Nederlands Film Festival and even inspiring a US remake by ABC called Betrayal.

Viewers may recognise its star Sylvia Hoeks from Blade Runner 2049 where she starred opposite Ryan Gosling.

Walter Presents: The Adulterer Season 3 launches on Channel 4 at 11.20pm on Sunday 26th July 2020. The full boxset will be available on Walter Presents via All 4 immediately after transmission of first episode. Preview the series with our gallery below: