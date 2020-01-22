TV News

Walter Presents: Stockholm Requiem preview – crime drama of this quality doesn’t come along that often

Walter Presents: Stockholm Requiem
Walter Presents
Martin Howse

Martin is a wannabe Viking who enjoys all things Nordic (literature, film, TV, rock music - and cinnamon buns!). Skål!

Previous Article
Cold Feet series 9 episode 3 preview
Next Article
Hugh Laurie comedy Avenue 5 starts tonight - preview episode 1

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you