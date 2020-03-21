Walter Presents: Ride Upon the Storm season 2 coming to Channel 4 in April

Walter Presents: Ride Upon the Storm will debut on Channel 4 on 5th April at 11pm.

The series comes from Adam Price and stars Lars Mikkelsen, Ann Eleonora Jørgensen and Simon Sears.

18 months on from the tragic death of August, each member of the Krogh family is coping in different ways. Wracked with grief, Johannes continues his spiralling path of self-destruction while Elisabeth tries to make contact with August in the spiritual world. If their marriage is to survive, some truths must be shared.

Emilie, now a single mother, has distanced herself from the church and Christian buries himself in his writing, trying to avoid his guilt of being unable to prevent the catastrophic accident. Have the family’s past mistakes tempted the devil? Or could this be a chance to prove their unwavering faith? After all, God works in mysterious ways.

Lars Mikkelsen an International Emmy for his role as besmirched priest Johannes and Ann Eleonora Jørgensen, who plays Elisabeth, won two Best Actress awards at the Danish Film Awards.

Walter Presents: Ride Upon the Storm season 2 will premiere on Channel 4 at 11pm on 5th April. The full boxset will be available on All 4 immediately after the transmission of the first episode.