Walter Presents passes 100 million streams in the UK

Foreign language drama streaming service Walter Presents has smashed through the 100 million streams landmark in the UK.

First launched almost 4 years ago on Channel 4 and its streaming service All 4, the platform’s aim is to champion high quality, award-winning, foreign-language drama from around the world. Walter Presents launched with Deutschland 83 on Channel 4, which became the highest rating foreign-language drama in UK TV history.

The brand then rolled out in the US, Australia and a number of European countries but it’s the UK where it’s had the biggest impact.

Analysis has shown that British viewers have consumed more French and Belgian series than those from other parts of the world. With almost 18 million views, France has come out on top with series such as 13 Commandments, Tabula Rasa, and Professor T.

The Top 5 is:

France – 17.6m

Belgium – 11.3m

Spain – 10.8m

Netherlands – 10.6m

Denmark – 10.6m

2019’s runaway series was the Dutch hit The Adulterer, which launched in April. Outside of Europe the most popular titles have come from South America and Brazil in particular.

The fastest binge-watch by British viewers goes to a series from Poland called The Border. In addition, the top 1,769 viewers have made more than one thousand Walter Presents views each!

Curator of Walter Presents – and the man whom the service was named after – Walter Iuzzolino says:

“I always knew British audiences would appreciate great drama regardless of where in the world it originates from and I also knew they wouldn’t be frightened by subtitles. But, if I’m honest, even I could never have dreamed the British would have embraced foreign-language drama quite as eagerly as they have done.”