Walter Presents: Mafia Only Kills in Summer season 2 coming to All 4 in April

Walter Presents: Mafia Only Kills in Summer season 2 will return to All 4 in April.

Based on Pierfrancesco Diliberto, a.k.a. Pif’s, film of the same name, the series gives an original and darkly comedic perspective on life in 70s Mafia central. It is created by Luca Ribuoli, Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Mieli.

The series stars Edoardo Buscetta, Claudio Gioè, Anna Foglietta and Francesco Scianna.

On the verge of escaping Sicily, the Giammarresi family were bewildered by Salvatore’s decision to disembark the boat; in Salvatore’s mind, running away would concede victory to those who wished to turn his home into a wasteland of corpses and concrete. The second season picks up at the crucial moment when the family return home, a heroic and exemplary act to live their lives with the constant threat of possible Mafia retaliation.

Wracked by doubt, Lorenzo is ready to ask to be transferred to the North and to leave behind his accursed city and all of its ghosts. However, no one else in his family will follow him. Angela is loved up with Marco, Salvatore can’t stop thinking about Alice and Pia is sucked into a ‘perfect’ new teaching job. But it’s hard to avoid danger when the person pulling those strings is Mafia boss Tommaso Buscetta, for whom Pia has always had a weakness…

Walter Presents: Mafia Only Kills in Summer season 2 will be available as a full boxset via All 4 from 17th April 2020. Preview the series with our gallery below: