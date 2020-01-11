Walter Presents: Just One Look coming to More4 in February

Six-part French series Just One Look is coming to More4 in February courtesy of Walter Presents.

Created by Harlan Coben and Sydney Gallonde, Just One Look stars Virginie Ledoyen, Thierry Neuvic and Thierry Frémont. The series is the second Walter Presents acquisition from best-selling American author Harlan Coben.

Eva (Virginie Ledoyen) and her family lead a peaceful life in France until one a day a photograph arrives in the mail that turns her world upside-down.

Eva is happily married to Bastien with their two children, Max and Salome. When a mysterious photo of Bastien with a woman’s face scratched out appears, he denies any recollection of the event. The next night, Bastien leaves with the children to stay in a hotel. Eva then suddenly loses all contact with him.

She now has only one goal: to find them at all costs, even if it resurfaces the scars of her own past. Is her whole life based on a lie? Can you ever truly trust those closest to you? Can love overcome all else?

Lead actress Virginie Ledoyen starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Danny Boyle’s The Beach.

Walter Presents: Just One Look will have a full linear run from 7th February on More4 with on-demand stacking on Walter Presents via All 4. Preview the series with our gallery below: