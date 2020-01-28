Walter Presents: Fenix coming to All 4 in February

Walter Presents is bringing Dutch crime drama Fenix to All 4 in February.

The 8-part series is created by Shariff Korver and stars Rifka Lodeizen, Teun Luijkx, Hans Dagelet and Jack Wouterse.

As a war between two violent drug gangs breaks out in the quiet town of Brabant, Walter Presents: Fenix follows the children of the two leading men involved, struggling to piece together the mess their fathers created.

When the daughter of Jos Segers, leader of the town’s gypsy gang, is kidnapped by rival gang leader Gideon, Jos sets up a deal with police chief Peter Haag to put Gideon behind bars. But Gideon isn’t the only one being played; the plan ends in disaster and only one person escapes with their life.

In the aftermath, Peter’s daughter and Jos’ son, both estranged from their families, return to Brabant with their lives now perpetually entwined. Slowly, they are both drawn back into the town’s complicated criminal past which forces them to remember exactly why they left in the first place. Except this time, will there be any escape?

Lead actress Rifka Lodeizen will be recognisable to viewers from our hit Walter Presents series The Adulterer.

Walter Presents: Fenix will be available to stream as a full boxset via All 4 from 21st February 2020. Preview the show with our gallery below: