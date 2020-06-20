Walter Presents: Detective Cain season 2 coming to All 4 in July

Walter Presents is bringing the second season of Detective Cain to All 4 on 10th July 2020.

The 8-part French series stars Bruno Debrandt, Julie Delarme, Frédéric Pellegeay and Anne Suarez, and it was created by Bertrand Arthuys, Thierry Petit, Christophe Douchand and Benoît d’Aubert.

Your favourite maverick Detective Cain is back to spin circles around his suspects and charm your socks off. Cain is quicker and more mobile than most able-bodied people, even though he’s in a wheelchair – a fact he isn’t afraid of exploiting and using to his advantage at any opportunity. Cain does nothing by the book and is prepared to break all the rules on his hunt for Marseilles’ most prolific and serious criminals.

In the second season, our hero finds himself trapped not only by twisted murderers, but also by his colleague Lucie and his turbulent feelings towards her. Despite this distraction the two team up when a mother and her teenage daughter are kidnapped by a masked stranger. The husband and father of the victims is the main suspect, but nothing is ever that simple, especially when nobody tells the whole truth…

Cain is a smash hit series in France where it is now on its seventh series.

The full boxset of Detective Cain season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Walter Presents via All 4 from 10th July.