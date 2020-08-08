Walter Presents: Beyond Appearances arrives on All 4 at the end of the month

Walter Presents is bringing French mystery Beyond Appearances to All 4 from 28th August 2020.

The six-part series is created by Serge Boucher and stars Héléna Noguerra, Pascal Demolon, Clément Aubert, Cyrielle Debreuil.

All is not what it seems as a seemingly perfect family searches for their sister.

Twin sisters Manon and Alexandra could not be more different; Manon is a shy, dedicated school teacher who has never left her hometown. Alexandra is a famous actress with narcissistic tendencies living in Paris. The day before their 40th birthday, Manon disappears. Alexandra soon realises that her sister had been impersonating her – and that she was pregnant.

Their older brother was also drunk and violent the night of the disappearance. While the family questions his innocence and a detective is assigned to the case, Alexandra pursues her own investigation.

Beyond Appearances is not just a mystery, but a tale of self-discovery that leads you to question: can you ever truly know the ones you love most?

The full boxset will be available to stream exclusively on Walter Presents via All 4 from 28th August 2020. Preview the series with our gallery below: