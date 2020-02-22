Walter Presents: Before We Die season 2 to begin in March on Channel 4

Before We Die is returning to Walter Presents for a second series on in March, with a launch on Channel 4 on 15th March 2020 at 11pm.

The 8-part Swedish series stars Marie Richardson, Adam Pålsson and Magnus Krepper, and it was created by Aron Levander and Hans Jörnlind. In the new season Hanna, Bjorn and Christian attempt to untangle themselves from life-threatening danger. But this is quicksand, and the more you struggle, the deeper you sink…

With Davor finally out of the way, Hanna and Bjorn now have to keep Christian as safe from the Mimica family as humanly possible. But Hanna has been tasked with a new secret role; to find the rat amongst the police. She can’t resist using her now experienced son to infiltrate a circle of corrupt cops, meaning Christian must create a brand-new identity and become an informant yet again.

But after his trauma from the Mimica family, he is not in the right headspace and gets much closer to the Circle than anyone wanted. Yet he is not the only one with a personal connection to this group of dark underground criminals, creating an impossible network of misplaced loyalties…

Both leads, Marie Richardson and Adam Pålsson, were nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively at the prestigious Swedish Kristallen Awards for their roles, with Pålsson winning the award.

The full boxset will be available on Walter Presents via All 4 immediately after transmission of first episode.