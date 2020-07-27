Walter Presents: Bad Banks season 2 coming to All 4 in August

Walter Presents is bringing Bad Banks season 2 to All 4 from 7th August 2020.

The new series picks up six months after the Deutsch Global Invest bank was left on the verge of a financial crisis. In the wreckage, young talent Jana is working her way back up the ranks. But personal ambition comes with a price…

After the catastrophe ending in riots and a merging of the two lead banks, new players are stirring up the traditional system. Christelle Leblanc has finally landed her promotion as the head of investment, and, after convincing CIG to keep her on, Jana is set to manage a new sector that will nurture sustainable financial talent.

However, she still has scores to settle with Leblanc and is secretly pursuing her own agenda. Having relocated to Berlin, there are now new regulations, new opponents and old flames for Jana to overcome…

Bad Banks was created by Oliver Kienle and it stars Paula Beer, Barry Atsma and Désirée Nosbusch.

In Germany, Bad Banks won 13 awards following its release in 2018 and was nominated for a further 10.

Walter Presents: Bad Banks will be available as a full boxset via All 4 from 7th August 2020. Preview the series with our gallery below: