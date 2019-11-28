Walter Presents: A Very Scandi Scandal coming to All 4 in December

Walter Presents: A Very Scandi Scandal is coming to All 4 on Friday 6th December 2019.

The 12-part series stars Lotta Tejle, Sissela Kyle and Tomas von Brömssen, and was created by Tomas Arvidsson and Erik Hultkvist.

Jenny and Cecilia are two women in their 60s who live very ordinary, middle-class lives. But when the realisation dawns that the future is bleak for them, they decide to do something drastic – namely robbing a bank office in Stockholm.

Jenny, a teacher, is going through a divorce and is suddenly faced with a prenup she signed 30 years ago. Cecilia, a doctor, is planning on buying a house in Provence with her husband, hiding the fact that she has heavily invested in dodgy stock deals. Just as the future seems helpless, a dying patient of Cecilia’s reveals his plans to rob a bank, and suggests two 60-year-old women would be the most unusual suspects.

It sounds like a simple heist, but is the plan as fool proof as it seems? Jenny and Cecilia are tired of the sexist society and people underestimating them. After a lifetime of playing by the rules, it’s time to make some mistakes.

A Very Scandi Scandal (A Simple Heist) won the award for Best Comedy Show at the Kristallen Awards in 2019.

Walter Presents: A Very Scandi Scandal will be released on All 4 as a full boxset on Friday 6th December 2019.