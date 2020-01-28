TV News

Vera series 10 episode 4 The Escape Turn preview

Vera series 10 episode 4
Silverprint Productions / ITV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Interview: Liv Mjönes discusses Stockholm Requiem and reveals her dream role
Next Article
Call the Midwife series 9 episode 5 preview

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you