TV News

Vera series 10 episode 3 Dirty preview

Vera series 10 episode 3
Silverprint Productions / ITV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
The Masked Singer's Tree speaks out after being unmasked
Next Article
The Greatest Dancer series 2 episode 4 preview

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you