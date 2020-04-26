Van Der Valk starring Marc Warren begins on ITV tonight – preview episode 1

ITV’s new detective series Van Der Valk begins tonight at 8pm.

The series stars Marc Warren (The Good Wife, Safe) as streetwise Dutch detective Van der Valk. It was filmed entirely on location in Amsterdam and features three feature-length episodes written by Chris Murray (Lewis, Midsomer Murders).

Van Der Valk also stars Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) as Lucienne Hassell, his gutsy and fiercely competent right-hand woman. Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho), Darrell D’Silva (Strike Back) and Emma Fielding (Les Misérables) complete the team. Guest starring Kees Boot (Judas), Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13), Frances Grey (Home Fires), Daniel Lapaine (The Durrells), Stephanie Leonidas (Snatch), Mike Libanon (Kill Switch), Vineeta Rishi (Line of Duty) and Tom York (Poldark).

The series centres on the investigations of detective Piet Van der Valk in and around the city of Amsterdam as he investigates a series of high profile cases. This season Van der Valk and his team are immersed in the worlds of art, politics, addiction, mysticism and the fashion industry.

The original series was set in the 1970s and 90s, and was loosely based on the novels by Nicolas Freeling.

The first episode is Love in Amsterdam. The synopsis is:

A story set in the worlds of politics and art. Set against the backdrop of impending elections, Van Der Valk and team investigate the mysterious deaths of two innocents with no connection to each other or to crime.

It is a puzzle that leads Van der Valk into the world of politics as well as both the mainstream and avant garde art scenes.

It will bring him up against the city’s high-flying politicians and risk the life of one of his team before ultimately uncovering a clock-ticking kidnapping that fuses political elements with a heart-rending personal story of betrayal, loss and obsession.

Van Der Valk begins at 8pm tonight on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: