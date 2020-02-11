Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King starts Thursday on ITV – preview the new series

New three-part series Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King begins on ITV on Thursday night.

The series gives behind-the-scenes access to one of heavyweight boxing’s most flamboyant and controversial characters and his larger-than-life family. Viewers will see Tyson taking on the biggest fight of his life; the fight to reclaim his title of heavyweight champion of the world and the fight to maintain his mental health.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King was filmed over several months and it follows him and his family as he aims to fulfil his dream of becoming the heavyweight boxing champion of the world and prepares to take on his arch-rival Deontay Wilder for a second time.

The series is unflinching in showing Tyson’s emotional family saga and his preparation for fights against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin. It will give most complete and intimate portrait of the Gypsy King ever seen.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King reveals his preparation in the build up to the Deontay Wilder fight, looks at his family and their proud traveller traditions plus the on going battle he has with his mental health.

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King begins at 9pm Thursday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: