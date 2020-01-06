Two-part documentary Welcome To HMP Belmarsh With Ross Kemp begins Thursday on ITV

Ross Kemp is back with another documentary, this time it’s a two-parter called Welcome to HMP Belmarsh on ITV.

The series goes inside the walls of HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp to offer a sharp insight into the harsh realities of life behind bars at arguably the country’s most notorious jail.

Watch the trailer below:

The series gives you full access to the South East London prison for the first time. Ross went inside the jail over a period of six months to find out what life is really like in the maximum security lock-up.

The prison has housed the country’s most dangerous – and infamous – convicts. Cameras follow Ross as he explores how prisoners and staff cope with high-profile inmates, extremists and common criminals living side-by-side, goes inside the High Security Unit – the only ‘prison within a prison’ in England and Wales – experiences the effect drugs can have on prisoners, and gets an insight into Belmarsh’s efforts to rehabilitate inmates.

He also sees how this complex prison operates as a violent protest unfolds outside, gaining a full-access close insight into life for staff and prisoners while it goes into lockdown.

Welcome To HMP Belmarsh With Ross Kemp begins at 9pm Thursday 9th January 2020 on ITV. Preview the first episode with our gallery below: