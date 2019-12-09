The X Factor: The Band starts on ITV tonight

The X Factor: Celebrity may have only just finished but tonight a new series The X Factor: The Band begins.

The four-part series finds Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger on the hunt for undiscovered talent to form the next big pop group to sign to his record label. Simon is hoping to replicate the global success of bands created on the show such as One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony.

The series replaces the previously announced The X Factor: All Stars, which would have seen former contestants return to battle it out to be crowned the ultimate winner. It’s believed that Simon brought The X Factor: The Band forward following the announcement that Little Mix were launching a similar show in 2020 on BBC One.

With only 4 episodes, it’s going to be a very quick series with episodes airing tonight, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Get your first look at the hopefuls in our gallery below:

< ► > Credit: ITV / Syco

The X Factor: The Band begins at 8.30pm tonight on ITV.