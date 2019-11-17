The Witcher season 2 has been confirmed

Netflix has recently announced that The Witcher TV show will be getting a second series, this is before the first season has even aired. We can expect to see season one from 20th December. Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the adventures of Geralt of Riviera (Henry Cavill) and is set in the world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witches, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich commented: “I am so excited that before viewers dive into season one, we are already able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, and to showcase more of the amazing work that our cast and crew have delivered.”

View The Witcher main trailer below:

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The Third Day, Into The Badlands) as Ciri.

Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri.

Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) will play Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Line of Duty, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.