The Walking Dead 10×16 A Certain Doom season finale preview

On the latest episode of The Walking Dead season 10, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group met Princess (Paola Lazaro).

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

The episode saw Eugene, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) decide to trust their new friend Princess. She promised to get them to a garage containing transport but ended up walking them around in circles. They eventually ended up in a minefield and had to hope she would get them back out safely.

Eventually she came clean that she was stalling because she hadn’t seen people for over a year. She was also hoping that by helping her that they would like her. Eugene sympathised with her and she eventually got them to the garage. Inside things weren’t quite as they had hoped. Instead of a variety of vehicles they found a selection of bikes. Eugene took the optimistic view that it was quicker than walking and they agreed to let Princess come with them.

The Alexandrians had come up with a plan to deal with Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his remaining Whisperers and the horde. This involved relocating to a hospital and once there they began making preparations. It’s not clear just yet what they have planned. Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) kept an eye on the horde. They hid in the windmill at Alexandria but were captured by Whisperers before they could report in with the other survivors.

Beta appeared to have gone completely crazy and was led by voices in his head. After finding Alexandria empty, he began directing his forces toward Oceanside. However after spotting a cat he decided to follow that and it led him to the hospital. It looks like we’re in for a rather large battle in the season finale as well as the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

The Walking Dead season 10 finale has been delayed due to the coronavirus. The episode is expected to air later this year as a Walking Dead special.