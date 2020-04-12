The Walking Dead 10×15 The Tower recap

On the latest episode of The Walking Dead, the survivors came up with a plan and tried to stay one step ahead of Beta (Ryan Hurst).

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

The episode opened up with Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and the mystery woman they met at the end of last episode. She introduced herself as Princess (Paola Lazaro) and explained that she didn’t choose Queen because it sounds old and pretentious. She said she’d lived on her own for a year and wasn’t even sure if the trio were real. Obviously a tad crazy she had a debate with herself about the situation.

She offered to show the group around but they were wary of her. To show how helpful she can be she used her assault rifle to take out a pack of oncoming walkers. She was clearly handy with the weapon but didn’t think that shooting might spook the horses which promptly ran off.

Eugene worried that if they didn’t get moving soon they’d miss the meeting with Stephanie. Ezekiel suggested taking Princess up on her offer to help but Yumiko was against the idea. Princess told them she knew a garage where they could find transportation and offered to take them there.

Their journey seemed long and confusing as Princess was taking them around in circles. Eventually she came to a stop and told them that they were stood in the middle of a minefield. They found one of the horses that had run off and it had been killed by the mines. A walker stumbled towards them and was also blown up. Princess got confused and needed to think for a while which was the safe path out.

They eventually realised that Princess was stalling. She apologised and tried to explain and Eugene stood up for her as he knew how she felt. They made it to the garage and were disappointed to find the transport was a selection of bicycles. Eugene looked on the bright side as cycles would be quicker than walking. Ezekiel told Yumiko that Princess had come through and she offered for her to join them on their mission. Princess was delighted.

Meanwhile, Beta had led the horde to Alexandria. He seems to have gone full crazy himself since Alpha (Samantha Morton) was killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). He and the remaining Whisperers led the horde around Alexandria but found it abandoned. The only two survivors that remained were Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) and they were hidden in the top of the windmill. They were keeping an eye on Beta, his Whisperers and the horde to see which way they went. After Alexandria they began to head towards Oceanside.

The Alexandrians had relocated to a hospital where they were making preparations to carry out a plan they had. Luke (Dan Fogler) needed someone to scavenge some electrical parts for him and Carol (Melissa McBride) and Kelly (Angel Theory) offered to go for him. While they were out Carol apologised for the cave incident and Kelly said she understood. She was convinced that Connie (Lauren Ridloff) was still alive.

Back at the hospital, Judith (Cailey Fleming) said she was sorry to Lydia (Cassady McClincy) about her mother. Negan also tried to talk to her to say sorry for killing Alpha. Negan suggested she hit him to let her grief out. She refused but eventually broke down in his arms.

Daryl went out to the woods himself and tried to radio Michonne (Danai Gurira) to tell her what was going on. He came across Judith out on her own killing walkers. She told him she wanted to learn to be a tracker like him. He agreed to teach her as long as she stayed close and did as she was told. They came across a group of walkers and Daryl noticed one was a Whisperer. He fired an arrow into her shoulder and she managed to run off. After killing the other walkers they tracked her to a ditch where she lay injured. Daryl pushed her for information and then fired another arrow into her head to kill her. Judith pointed out he didn’t need to do that but he said it was the kindest thing to do.

Back with Beta, he spotted broken plants that suggested people had passed through recently. He then saw a cat and decided to follow it. His instincts were right as it led him to the hospital. Nearby, Aaron and Alden kept watch but found themselves surrounded by Whisperers before they could report their findings back to the others.

The episode ended as Beta and the horde arrived at the hospital.

The Walking Dead season 10 finale has been delayed due to the coronavirus. The episode is expected to air later this year as a Walking Dead special. Read our preview of The Walking Dead – 10×16 A Certain Doom.