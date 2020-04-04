The Walking Dead 10×15 The Tower preview

On the latest episode of The Walking Dead season 10, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) set off with Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) to meet Stephanie.

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

The episode showed us what had happened previously with Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). She was the one who released him on the promise that he bring her Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) head. Now he’d successfully completed his mission, Carol mounted her head on one of the border pikes. Negan was hoping she’d go back and tell everyone what he’d done but instead she went off to be alone for a while.

Negan ended up having a run in with Daryl (Norman Reedus) who wanted proof that Alpha was dead. He showed him Alpha’s mask but her head had been taken by Beta (Ryan Hurst). Some Whisperers turned up with Alpha’s shotgun. They called Negan the new Alpha and gave him the gun. He enjoyed the moment and made Daryl kneel before they teamed up and killed the Whisperers.

Beta was upset at the death of Alpha and was convinced her head was talking to him. He ended up at a hotel where a poster revealed he used to be a famous country singer in a band called Half Moon. He played one of his records and nearby walkers flocked to the hotel. After getting emotional he thanked and killed Alpha’s head. He then patched up his own mask with part of her face.

Meanwhile, Carol was haunted by visions of Alpha that taunted her about how many people she had lost. Carol tried to ignore the visions but they followed her everywhere. She ended up in a cabin and the roof collapsed onto her. When a walker came to finish her off, Carol summoned up her strength to kill it and escape. The visions of Alpha appeared to stop.

Eugene, Ezekiel and Yumiko made it to the city. There they found walkers had been chained up and posed in normal everyday scenes. Ezekiel found it hilarious before they ran into an excitable woman holding a machine gun.

The next episode is called The Tower. The communities prepare to participate in the Whisperer War’s last battle; Eugene’s group comes face-to-face with Princess.

The next episode is called The Tower. The communities prepare to participate in the Whisperer War's last battle; Eugene's group comes face-to-face with Princess.