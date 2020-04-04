The Walking Dead 10×14 Look at the Flowers recap

On the latest episode of The Walking Dead, the past identity of Beta (Ryan Hurst) was revealed.

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

The episode opened up with a flashback that showed the conversation between Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) before she let him out of his cell. Carol offered to let him out on the promise that he’d bring her Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) head. In return she said people would forget what he had done in the past because she’d make sure they remembered him for killing Alpha. Negan asked if he had her word and she said as long as he did it fast.

The flashback cut to the present and showed Carol sticking Alpha’s head on one of the Whisperer’s border pikes. Negan was keen to get back to Alexandria so Carol could tell everyone what he’d done. Carol was upset at how long it had taken Negan to kill Alpha. She said she needed to be alone for a while and left him there.

Beta soon turned up and found Alpha’s head. One of the Whisperers said that Beta was now their Alpha. It upset Beta and he forced the man to remove his mask before pushing him close enough for Alpha’s head to bite him. Beta then removed her head and took it with him as he believed it was guiding him. He ended up at a hotel where he found a room full of musical instruments and a record collection. On the wall was a poster for a band called Half Moon and it seems that Beta used to be a famous country singer.

Beta decided to play the record of one of his songs which attracted all the nearby walkers. Beta stood up on the balcony and they gathered below him. It seemed to leave the big guy rather emotional as he remembered his past. He ripped part of his mask off before going back in to thank and kill Alpha’s head. He them removed part of her face to patch up his mask before leaving with his new walker fans.

Negan went to the place where he left Lydia (Cassady McClincy) tied up. She’d since escaped but Daryl (Norman Reedus) was waiting for him. Negan explained that he’d killed Alpha and showed her walker mask. Daryl wanted more proof so they set out to the pike where Carol mounted her head but it was gone. Instead they were jumped by two Whisperers, one who had Alpha’s shotgun. However, instead of attacking they announced that Negan was the new Alpha. Negan enjoyed the moment and took the shotgun for himself before making Daryl kneel. He then shot one of the Whisperers while Daryl took out the other one. They waited a while for Carol before heading back to Alexandria.

Meanwhile, Carol went for a walk in the woods and found herself haunted by visions of Alpha. No matter where Carol went, Alpha kept appearing to taunt her about everyone she had lost. Carol ended up trapped when the roof of a cabin fell on her. Alpha continued to taunt her until a walker came to attack. It seems this is a turning point for Carol as she summoned up all her strength to escape and fight back. She obviously wants to live and keep fighting.

Elsewhere in the episode, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) told the group of his contact with Stephanie and explained that he had arranged to go and meet her. The group had many concerns and questions but Ezekiel (Khary Payton) stood up for him. Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Ezekiel decided to go with him and the three left on horseback.

It seems that Ezekiel’s cancer is getting worse as he struggled with the journey and fighting walkers. In the night, Ezekiel’s horse was bitten and he was forced to kill it. The next day they arrived in the city and found that someone had been handcuffing walkers and staging them in different scenes. These included one on a scooter, two sat in a restaurant and another in a car with a traffic officer issuing a ticket. Ezekiel couldn’t help himself and found the whole thing hilarious.

They continued along and were faced with a woman holding a machine gun. She seemed excited to see them and shouted “Oh My God. Hi!”

The Walking Dead season 10 episodes air Sundays at 9/8c on AMC in the US and Mondays at 9pm in the UK on FOX.