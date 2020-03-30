The Walking Dead 10×14 Look at the Flowers preview

On the The Walking Dead season 10, we took a break from the Whisperer war to catch up with Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

Back in episode 8, Michonne left by boat with Virgil. He promised to supply her with weapons to fight the Whisperers.

Upon arriving at Virgil’s island, Michonne realised that things weren’t as Virgil promised. He seemed to be stalling before taking her to meet his family. It turned out that they had died and he’d brought Michonne back with him to help clear out the walkers in order to bury his loved ones. In return he promised the weapons so Michonne got to work.

After doing his bidding he suggested she stay overnight and promised the weapons the next day. That night she took a look around and heard voices. She followed them and ended up locked in a room by Virgil. The people talking used to work with Virgil and had also been trapped.

Michonne fell asleep and woke to find her trusty katana gone. Next to her was a tray of food which she decided to eat. It turns out that Virgil had drugged the meal which caused Michonne to hallucinate. On her trip she saw alternate versions of her past such as leaving Andrea to die and joining Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviours. In this alternate reality she became Negan’s second in command and it was her instead of Negan who used Lucille on her friends. In the end she saw herself stopped and killed by a combination of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln).

After recovering, Michonne overpowered Virgil and escaped with his other prisoners. Vigil tried to stop them leaving but Michonne decided to spare his life. She didn’t find any weapons but did find the cowboy boots that Rick wore. Virgil showed her an abandoned ship where he found them and it contained a mobile phone that had the name ‘rick’ some mysterious symbols and drawings of Michonne and Judith carved into the screen. The discovery led Michonne to think that Rick might actually still be alive.

Michonne left the island with the others, leaving Virgil behind. She spoke to Judith (Cailey Fleming) and explained that she wanted to try and find Rick. Judith told her to go and said that Alpha wasn’t a problem any longer.

After the boat trip, Michonne went back to her old ways and cut the arms and lower jaws from a couple of walkers. As she began her new quest, she ran into a woman and an injured man. They pleaded for her help to catch up with their group. Michonne looked into the distance and spotted a huge caravan of people, horses and carriages. She killed her walkers and decided to help the pair.

That was Michonne’s last episode of The Walking Dead but we’re hoping to see her return in the upcoming Rick Grimes movie trilogy.

Watch the promo for The Walking Dead 10×14 below:

The next episode is called Look at the Flowers. Heroes and villains reckon with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire. Meanwhile, Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie.

Tune in to AMC on Sunday 29th March at 9/8c in the US and FOX on Monday 30th March at 9pm in the UK to see the episode. Preview it with our gallery below: