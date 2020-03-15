The Walking Dead 10×12 Walk with Us preview

On the latest episode of The Walking Dead season 10, the survivors at Hilltop had to make a difficult choice.

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

The Whisperers made preparations to attack Hilltop before moving the horde towards the community. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) suggested ‘recruiting’ the survivors instead of killing them all. Alpha (Samantha Morton) had Negan lash her arm before doing the same to him. He was then shown to have been given his own Whisperer mask.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) arrived at Hilltop with Rosita (Christian Serratos), Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor) and Mary/Gamma (Thora Birch). Alden (Callan McAullife) and Earl (John Finn) weren’t happy and wouldn’t allow Mary to see her niece.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) alerted the community that Alpha was coming for them. The initially tried to flee but found the roads blocked so were left with no choice but to stay and fight. The community prepared defences including an electric fence and a barrier of obstacles.

Ezekiel (Khary Payton) tracked down Carol (Melissa McBride) and she finally found out about his cancer. They slept together and then Carol patched things up with Daryl and Lydia. Ezekiel made a pact with Daryl that if one of them fell the other would get the kids to safety.

Elsewhere in the episode, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) continued his secret radio communications with Stephanie (Margot Bingham). Rosita helped him realise that he had feelings for Stephanie. Later Stephanie agreed to his request to meet and told him to come to Charleston, West Virginia in a week.

When the horde arrived, the survivors initially put up a good fight but were soon overwhelmed. The Whisperers catapulted containers of flammable tree resin and then used flaming arrows to ignite it. The episode ended with Hilltop burning and the survivors trapped.

Watch the promo for The Walking Dead 10×12 below:

The next episode is called Walk with Us. Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop, with Negan’s help.

Tune in to AMC on Sunday 15th March at 9/8c in the US and FOX on Monday 16th March at 9pm in the UK to see the episode. Preview it with our gallery below: