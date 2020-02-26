The Walking Dead 10×10 Stalker preview

On the latest episode The Walking Dead season 10, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) found himself in Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) good books.

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

Most of the episode was focused on the group trying to escape the trap that Alpha set for them in the mid-season finale. It seemed an impossible task but the group worked together, escaped the cave, fought some whisperers and found a possible way out.

The task was made tougher by Carol (Melissa McBride) suffering from claustrophobia and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) getting his larger frame stuck in one of the narrow passages. He was lucky to get free and even luckier to not get eaten by walkers due to his sturdy boots. Eventually the group got to an old mine shaft and began to dig out.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) led the efforts to escape and found he was struggling to trust Carol due to her recklessness. He said she needed to let her vendetta against Alpha go. Despite promising that she would, as soon as Daryl’s back was turned, Carol was off with some unstable dynamite to try and destroy the horde. She almost got herself killed but Daryl was there to save her as usual.

As they finally opened a hole to freedom, the dynamite exploded and the mine shaft began to collapse. Jerry managed to hold the roof up while most got outside. After he escaped the roof came down and trapped Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker). Their fate is unknown but Daryl stayed behind to try and find a way back inside to rescue them.

Elsewhere in the episode, Negan told Alpha that Gamma (Thora Birch) might be a traitor and spying on them. Alpha sent Beta (Ryan Hurst) to find Gamma and bring her back to be punished. Alpha rewarded Negan by having sex with him while wearing her creepy mask and socks!

Watch the promo for The Walking Dead 10×10 below:

The next episode is called Stalker, the group must defend Alexandria from a threatening outside force.

Tune in to AMC on Sunday 1st March at 9/8c in the US and FOX on Monday 2nd March at 9pm in the UK to see the episode. Preview it with our gallery below: