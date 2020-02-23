The Walking Dead 10×09 Squeeeze preview

The Walking Dead season 10 finished its mid-season with many of the survivors trapped in a cave surrounded by walkers.

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

The episode began with Rosita (Christian Serratos) having to kill an undead Siddiq (Avi Nash) after he was murdered by Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas). Rosita also fought with Dante before he was detained. In the episode we learnt how Alpha (Samantha Morton) sent him on a mission to infiltrate the survivors and that he’d been the one who had poisoned their water supply.

Dante was imprisoned while the community decided what to do with him. Surprisingly, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) took matters into his own hands and paid Dante a visit before stabbing him to death in a rage.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) continued his efforts to talk with Gamma (Thora Birch). We learnt that her real name is Mary and that she now knows that Alpha lied about killing Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

Meanwhile, at the Whisperer camp, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has embedded himself with Alpha’s group and has been undergoing a series of trials to test if he’s serious about joining. It’s unclear at the moment which way he’ll turn.

Elsewhere in the episode Michonne (Danai Gurira) arrived at Oceanside where they caught an unknown man named Virgil (Kevin Carroll). He was looking for a boat to get back to his community who were apparently based at a military installation on an island. He proposed that if she helped him get home he could repay the debt with weapons to fight the Whisperers and she agreed.

At the end of the episode, Aaron, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) went in search of Alpha’s horde. Carol spotted Alpha and gave chase but she led the group into a trap. The episode ended with the group trapped in a dark underground cave, surrounded by walkers.

Watch the promo for The Walking Dead 10×09 below:

The mid-season premiere is called Squeeze, the group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.

Tune in to AMC on Sunday 23rd February at 9/8c in the US and FOX on Monday 24th February at 9pm in the UK to see the episode. Preview it with our gallery below: