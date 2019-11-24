The Walking Dead 10×08 The World Before mid-season finale preview

On the latest episode of The Walking Dead, we found out that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) was actually a Whisperer.

If you’re not up to date with The Walking Dead and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

The episode focused mainly on Carol (Melissa McBride) and her mission to find Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) horde. After tricking Daryl (Norman Reedus), they returned with a Whisperer prisoner. Carol tried being nice and then switched to violence when that didn’t work.

Her efforts were ruined when the prisoner died after being treated by Dante. At first it all appeared to be an honest mistake and that it may have been Siddiq’s (Avi Nash) fault who had been struggling with his memory and PTSD.

Elsewhere in the episode, Aaron (Ross Marquand) continued meeting up with Gamma (Thora Birch), not knowing her real motivation was to dig for information. Alpha hurt Gamma for not bringing anything useful back so Gamma stepped her efforts up and grabbed Aaron at knife-point. Carol arrived in time to save him with Lydia (Cassady McClincy). The sight of Lydia made Gamma run off when she realised that Alpha had lied about killing her. Lydia also ran off, sick of being used and blamed by everyone.

At the end of the episode, Siddiq (Avi Nash) had worked out that the water supply was causing the unexplained sickness in the community. During another conversation with Dante, a new flashback revealed that Dante was actually a Whisperer. Before Siddiq could do anything, Dante strangled him to death.

Watch the opening minutes of The Walking Dead 10×08 below:

The eighth episode of season 10 is The World Before which is also the mid-season finale. A fight causes tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.

Tune in to AMC on Sunday 24th November at 9/8c in the US and FOX on Monday 25th November at 9pm in the UK to see the episode. Preview it with our gallery below: