The Voice UK series 9 episode 6 preview

The Voice UK reaches the penultimate week of the Blind Auditions on tonight’s show.

Last week’s episode saw more talent trying to impress the coaches. Zindzi Thomas was one of the standouts, getting will.i.am to turn his chair while Blessing Chitapa’s version of Etta James’ I’d Rather Go Blind got Olly to turn in the final seconds.

Not everyone was so lucky. Julius Cowdrey and Priscilla Cameron failed to get any turns, meaning that they were sent home following their audition.

Tonight coaches will.i.am, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Meghan Trainor are back in their red chairs looking for the nation’s best vocal talent.

With the coveted spaces on the coaches’ teams filling up, the auditionees must make the coaches turn in their chairs by impressing them with their vocals be in with a chance of winning a recording contract.

With the competition getting increasingly tougher, the singers are going to have to pull out all the stops to win themselves a place on one of the coaches’ teams.

The Voice UK continues at 8.30pm tonight on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: