The Voice UK series 9 episode 5 preview

The Voice UK enters the fifth week of Blind Auditions this weekend as coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs continue their search for the next singing superstar.

Last weekend’s episode saw the coaches adding more singers to their teams. One of the big surprises was classical singer, and big Ariana Grande fan, Johannes Pietsch who the coaches all thought was an older woman. will.i.am turned his chair and his reaction was pretty priceless.

Watch the audition again below:

The places are filling up on the coaches teams so it’s getting harder and harder for them to decide who to turn their chair for. They’ve already admitted to making a few bad calls, allowing strong singers to leave the competition.

Once the Blind Auditions are done, the coaches will start whittling their teams down ahead of the live shows and as always, we can guarantee that’s going to be a brutal process for the hopefuls.

The Voice UK continues at 8.30pm tonight on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: