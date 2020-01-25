The Voice UK series 9 episode 4 preview

The Voice UK continues tonight on ITV and it’s the fourth week of the blind auditions.

Ahead of the episode airing tonight, a clip of hopeful Cat Cavelli has been released. Choosing to sing I Put a Spell on You, Cat confuses the coaches with Meghan Trainor convinced she’s listening to more than one person.

Watch the clip below:

At this stage in the competition both Olly Murs and will.i.am have four acts, only leaving six spaces in each of their teams. Meghan Trainor and Sir Tom Jones each have five acts and both are looking for the final five to complete their squads.

This week, a bartender from Ireland serves up a killer performance but was it enough to impress the four superstar coaches? And a music-teacher takes her talent from the classroom to the stage, is her dream about to become a reality?

Olly Murs also takes to the stage as he treats the audience and his fellow coaches to a spontaneous performance.

The Voice UK continues tonight at 8.30pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: