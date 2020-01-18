The Voice UK series 9 episode 3 preview

The Voice UK continues the blind audition rounds this weekend as Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and will.i.am continue to recruit singers to their teams.

Following last weekend’s episode Olly has two singers, Sir Tom Jones has four, Meghan has four and will.i.am has two. At the moment the teams are:

Team Olly

Cameo Williams

Ty Lewis

Team Tom

Lara George

ShezAr

Lara Anstead

Zion

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Blaize China

Katie & Aoife

Team will.i.am

So Diva

Baby Sol

With each coach having 10 slots to fill each ahead of the battle rounds, there are still plenty of auditions to come. Once each coach has their 10 acts, the competition pits singers against each other to eliminate many of them.

Who do you think has got the edge this season? Meghan’s definitely doing well as the newest coach but can she win the whole show?

The Voice UK continues at 8.30pm Saturday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: