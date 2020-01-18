The Voice UK series 9 episode 3 preview

The Voice UK continues the blind audition rounds this weekend as Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and will.i.am continue to recruit singers to their teams.
Following last weekend’s episode Olly has two singers, Sir Tom Jones has four, Meghan has four and will.i.am has two. At the moment the teams are:
Team Olly
Cameo Williams
Ty Lewis
Team Tom
Lara George
ShezAr
Lara Anstead
Zion
Team Meghan
Brooke Scullion
Trinity-Leigh Cooper
Blaize China
Katie & Aoife
Team will.i.am
So Diva
Baby Sol
With each coach having 10 slots to fill each ahead of the battle rounds, there are still plenty of auditions to come. Once each coach has their 10 acts, the competition pits singers against each other to eliminate many of them.
Who do you think has got the edge this season? Meghan’s definitely doing well as the newest coach but can she win the whole show?
The Voice UK continues at 8.30pm Saturday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: