The Voice UK series 9 begins tonight on ITV

The Voice UK kicks off its ninth series tonight on ITV.

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am are back as coaches for the new series and they’re joined by Meghan Trainor who replaces previous coach Jennifer Hudson. Watch the trailer:

Trainor is best-known for her global smash All About That Bass, released in 2014 – a song that made her one of only five female artists to achieve a Diamond certification. She has achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold-out three world tours, and has penned hit songs for the likes of JLo and Rascal Flatts.

The coaches will search for ten stand out acts to fill their teams, who they will take into the Battles. The winner will get a life-changing record contract.

Last year’s series was won by Molly Hocking who was part of Olly’s team. She released a cover of Lady Gaga’s I’ll Never Love Again from A Star is Born as her debut single after signing a record deal with Polydor Records.

The Voice UK returns tonight at 8.30pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: