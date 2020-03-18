TV News

The Voice UK 2020 postpones live semi-final and final

The Voice UK
ITV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Walter Presents: The Teacher season 2 preview - much more than meets the eye
Next Article
Quiz - watch the trailer for ITV's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? drama

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you