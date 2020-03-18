The Voice UK 2020 postpones live semi-final and final

The Voice UK fans are going to have to wait patiently to find out who has won this year’s series.

ITV has announced today that the live semi-final and final will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The broadcast is complying with the guidance from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation to make sure they keep everyone as safe and secure as possible.

The next episode, airing Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV, will be the final one until the semi-final and final can be rescheduled. The last Knockout round will see the coaches continue to whittle their teams down and the episode was pre-recorded.

In the place of the semi-final and final, ITV are producing two bespoke, clip-based specials that will be shown on Saturday 28th March and Saturday 4th April.

In a statement ITV said ‘we will continue to monitor the situation and announce a new date for these shows’.

As soon as we have any more news to share, we’ll let you know!