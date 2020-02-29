The Voice UK 2020 episode 9 – preview the second week of the Battles

The Voice UK continues tonight and the competition is beginning to really heat up.

Now that the Blind Auditions are out of the way, the show has moved on to the Battles. At this stage the coaches pit members of their own teams against each other and after each performance a singer is put through to the next round.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The one who isn’t picked is then up for a steal from the other coaches or they get sent home. Brutal!

The first Battle round saw Meghan Trainor steal Beryl McCormack after Olly Murs put through Blessing Chitapa and will.i.am finally got his hands on Claudillea Holloway, the classical singer who originally was part of Meghan’s team.

Perhaps one of the biggest shocks of the night was when Meghan let West End Star Dean John-Wilson, who had played Aladdin on stage. We thought he was a sure thing for the next round!

On Round 2 of The Battles the coaches return to their infamous red chairs as their acts go head to head and fight for a place on their coach’s team.

Will those that aren’t so lucky get stolen by the other coaches or will they be going home?

The Voice UK continues at 8.30pm tonight on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: